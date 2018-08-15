PERMACULTURE BACKYARD GARDENS

The Richmond Vale Academy, RVA, is encouraging Vincentians to grow more of what they eat.

Speaking on NBC’S Face to Face Program yesterday, Instructor at the RVA, Selwin Patterson said the Academy is promoting Permaculture where people can develop backyard gardens to sustain themselves and to earn a livelihood.

He said they are establishing backyard gardens with residents from the leeward side of the island all grown organically using compost with no chemical fertilizers.

Mr. Patterson said twenty backyard gardens have already been set up, through this program, and they are hoping eventually to see the establishment of some two hundred gardens.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related