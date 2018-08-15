POLICE AND MEDICAL STUDENTS

Police are concerned about an increase in reports of burglaries at the homes of medical students residing here.

Superintendent of Police and Divisional Commander for the South Central Division, Enville Williams spoke on the issue, during the On The Beat Program aired on NBC Radio, on Monday night.

Superintendent Williams appealed to members of the public who witness these illegal activities to report them to the Police so that they can be dealt with swiftly and said the Police are continuing to host safety lectures and discussions for new students attending Medical Schools here, and Police personnel also speak with home-owners who rent accommodation to the medical students.







