POLICE AWARDS CEREMONY

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited will host their Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony this afternoon.

More than 80 students who have successfully passed the Caribbean Primary Exit Examinations (CPEA), will be presented with scholarships and bursaries at this afternoon’s event.

The ceremony will be held under the theme: Sixty Solid Years of Educating our nation’s youth.

This is in recognition of the 60th year since the Police Scholarship Fund was created to offer scholarships to the children of Police Officers.

The joint Scholarship Awards ceremony will take place at the Police Canteen, located on the top floor of the Kingstown Vegetable Market, from three this afternoon

The event will hear addresses from Police Commissioner Colin John, and President of the Police Credit Union, Retired Superintendent of Police, Horace Williams.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Ankie Scott, Lecturer in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and a former recipient of the Police Scholarship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related