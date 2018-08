St. Vincent and the Grenadines topped Group “A” of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Football Challenge Series which ended in St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines drew 2-2 with Dominica, defeated Montserrat 1-nil, they then beat St. Kitts and Nevis 2-nil, and gained a 4-nil victory over Antigua and Barbuda.

Group “B” of the series was played in the Dominican Republic, and Group “C” in Curacao.







