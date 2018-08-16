AFFILIATES OF SVG FOOTBALL MEETS

A New President will be elected this afternoon when Affiliates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation meets in General Session 6:00 at the Conference Room of the Federation in Kingstown.

Nominated for the post are Marvin Fraser, Otashie Spring, Elroy Boucher, Akin John, Carl Dickson, Maxim James and Raymond Trimmingham.

The new President will replace Venold Coombs who was banned for two years from all football related activities and fined US$40,000.00 by FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of Independent Ethics Committee for selling 2014 World Cup tickets at a profiteering mark-up in violation of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.







