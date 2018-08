In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship, Sharpes 09 F.C. defeated Pace Development Black Sand Resort Hill View United 4-nil yesterday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field.

Goals came from Chaz Hope who scored two, Akeem Williams and Calroy Douglas one each.

This afternoon at 4:30, RECCOS will tackle Sparta F.C also at the Keartons Playing Field.







