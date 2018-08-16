BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Wilran Joseph netted a hat-trick as R & R Construction Transport and Works thumped SVG Post, 3-nil yesterday in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Je Belles beat Largo Height 3-nil. The goals were scored by O-SAI-E Delpeche (2) and Bert Bowens (1).

At the same venue this afternoon, K & R Strikers will meet Belfongo in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division at 3:00, and at 4:30, Textile Sports Ministry of Education will lock horns with Toni Combined Stores in the Firms Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related