Youngsters F.C of Barrouallie sealed a 3-1 victory over DESCO Strikers yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The goals for Youngsters F.C of Barrouallie were scored by Maldino Browne, Teryl Francis, while Emroy Gloster and Rolando Franklyn netted the goal for DESCO Strikers.

At the same venue this afternoon, Overland F.C will clash with Progressive Force at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related