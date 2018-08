In the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Jowan Sawyers netted a beaver-trick (4) as Hairoun Grove Street Ballers hammered Humble Lions (2) 5-nil yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field. The other goal was scored by Jabari Cunningham.

This afternoon at 4:30, Brotherhood F.C will square-off with Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble also at the Cane End Playing Field.







