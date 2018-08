The 2018 National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship is scheduled to open on Saturday at 12:30 noon, at the Dauphine Playing Field.

The Opening will witness the usual Parade of the competing teams, addresses by Government, the sponsors and Sports Officials. A Ball-O-Rama Competition will usher in the new season. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the Championship. CGM Gallagher Novice won last year’s Title.







