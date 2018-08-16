ORGANISATIONS HELP DEVELOP YOUTHS

An appeal has been made for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, local churches and other community organizations to work with the nation’s youths to ensure their positive development.

The appeal was made by Timothy Scott, who delivered the Feature Address on behalf of his sister Dr. Ankie Scott during yesterday’s joint Scholarship Awards ceremony which was hosted by the Police Force, in Partnership with the SVG Police Co-operative Credit Union Limited and the Ex-Police Association.

A total of Seventy-five Scholarships and thirteen bursaries were yesterday presented to pupils who were successful in the Caribbean Primary Exit Examinations (CPEA), during the joint Scholarship Awards ceremony.

Scott said while growing up youths can be easily led astray by negative influences and he is calling on community development organizations and churches and the police to step in to ensure that the nation’s youths remain on the right path.

He said many schools have huge populations of students and organizations like the Police and churches can start mentorship programs for these youths.







