PM – THE ZERO HUNGER PROJECT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said The Zero Hunger Project is playing a significant role in the Government’s efforts to reduce poverty.

The Prime Minister made the statement as he responded to a question from the media, during a News Conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the Philanthropic organization, Dubai Cares, has indicated that it would be increasing its contribution to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, from U.S. $500,000 to $700,000.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that steady progress is being made in tackling poverty and reducing hunger. The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) was officially launched in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on April 6th, 2016. The Fund was established by an Act of Parliament.

In the two years since it commenced operations, the ZHTF has collected revenues of over two million dollars and has commenced a program of targeted interventions, aimed at eradicating hunger in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related