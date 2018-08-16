TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIPS

Students who have received scholarships under the Taiwan Scholarship Programme are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their academic careers.

The advice came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he addressed the 20 recipients of the 2018 edition of the programme at a presentation ceremony at the National Public Library this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Taiwan Scholarship programme covers the total cost of study for the recipients and the programme represents a major component of the governments ongoing thrust to create a more educated society.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Chen-Huan Ho, said education is crucial to the development of any economy.

Ambassador Ho said the scholarship programme is just one avenue through which the Taiwanese government contributes to the uplifting of this country and its people.







