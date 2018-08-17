BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Toni Combined Stores defeated Textile Sports Ministry of Education 3-2 yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Keshorn Durham netted twice and Anthony Carrington the other for Toni Combined Stores, while the goals for Textile Sports Ministry of Education were scored by Kenson Stoddard and Kala Henry.

Earlier, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Rockeem Delpesche netted a double, while Josh Williams scored one as K & R Strikers beat Belfongo 3-1. Hero Sutherland converted the goal for Belfongo.

This afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field, Layou will tackle Je Belles in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division at 3:00, and at 4:30, VINLEC will meet Customs and Finance.







