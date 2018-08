In the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Brotherhood F.C swept aside Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble 6-1 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 3:00, WAC-KANDA will oppose Greggs F.C (2) and at 4:30, Brotherhood F.C will come against Sharpes 09 F.C. in the 1st Quarter-final Knockout match.

Both matches tomorrow will also be played at the Cane End Playing Field.







