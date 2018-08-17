MARVIN FRASER NEW SVG FOOTBALL BOSS

Former 2nd Vice-President, Marvin Fraser is the New President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

He was elected at last night’s General Session at the Conference Room of the Football Federation in Kingstown.

Fraser replaced Venold Coombs who was banned for two years from all football related activities and fined US$40,000.00 by FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of Independent Ethics Committee for selling 2014 World Cup tickets at a profiteering mark-up in violation of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.







