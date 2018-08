MR RUDOLPH TARNIL DANZINE of High Wycombe, England formerly of Buccament Bay died on Wednesday August 1st at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 23rd at St. Andrew Anglican Church, High Wycombe. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the High Wycombe, Cemetery in the United Kingdom.







