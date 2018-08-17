MRS ATHELINE (ATH-LEAN) MONICA POLE of Mesopotamia formerly of Guyana died on Sunday August 5th at the age of 72.

She was a former Garment construction Facilitator of the Adult and Continuing Education. The takes place on Sunday August 19th at the St. Joseph’s Da Silva Senior Memorial Chapel, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the chapel from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Person wishing to attend the funeral are asked to note that transportation will be provided by Mrs. Andrews Taxi with registration number H 8714 and will leave her daughters’ residence at Park hill at 12:30 pm.







