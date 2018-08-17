VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Jerez Joseph hit a game 30 points, had 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block as Hornets defeated Hawks 32-30 in the Under-16 Division of the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The leading scorer for Hawks was Jeremiah Bernard with 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

In 1st Division, Raptors cruised past East Blazers 73-64. Xavaughn Dennie with 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists was the top scorer for Raptors and for East Blazers was Cosmus Hackshaw with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 11 steals.

This evening at 6:00, Titans will face Rockets in the Under-16 Division and, at 8:00, Police United will clash with Raptors in the 1st Division.







