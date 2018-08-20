BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

DIGICEL and C.W.S.A played to a goalless draw yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier, in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, Camdonia Chelsea beat Sharpes United 2-nil. The goals were scored by Jomarley Gill & Tevin Hull.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Women’s Division, K & R Strikers and Camdonia Chelsea played to a 1-1 draw. TEO-SHA Culzac netted for K & R Strikers, and Jemelia Alexander scored for Camdonia Chelsea.

On Saturday, St. Vincent Brewery thumped Gaymes Pharmacy 4-nil in the Firms Division. Shemol Cunningham netted two of the goals and one each by Kenlon Richards and Shanelle Williams.

Also, in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, A-DARE and Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks played to a one all draw. Shane O’ Garro scored for A-DARE, and Raheem Westfield netted for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks.

The scheduled two matches in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division were postponed because of a wet field.

At the Grammar School Playing Field this afternoon, A-DARE will face Belfongo in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division at 3:00, and at 4:30, SVG Port Authority will clash with Bonadies in the Firms Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related