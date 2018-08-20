A number of persons who successfully completed a one-week training programme on Writing a Business Plan are making presentations before a panel of business and financial consultants today, to pitch their business ideas.

The Business Plan Pitch is an addition to the recent seminar that was put on by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), where business operators, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs learned how to develop and pitch a business plan to investors and financial institutions.

The seminar was facilitated by business consultant and former CED Business Gateway Project Manager, Simone Murray.

Today, each participant is appearing before a five-member panel at the CED Conference Room to pitch their business ideas.

CED Training Co-ordinator Keisha Phillips, said they are anticipating some very interesting presentations, based on the level of participation in the practical aspects of the seminar between August 6 and 10.

The participants will each receive feedback on their ideas and pitch from the panel of professionals.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related