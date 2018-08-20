The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will be hosting a Constables Conference tomorrow, to discuss a number of issues relating to policing.

The session will be held at the Auditorium of the SVG Community College at Glen under the theme: Empowering Constables for modern day policing.

According to the Police, one of the main aims of the Conference is foster a greater level of camaraderie among constables.

The forum is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 tomorrow morning.







