MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Brotherhood F.C secured a 2-nil win over Sharpes 09 F.C. in the 1st Quarter-final Knockout match of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field on Saturday.

Yesterday, Downstreet United beat Fair Hall United 3-1 in the 2nd Knockout encounter. Ian Dick, Kurtlan Williams and O-ZIM Matthews were on target for Brotherhood F.C.

Troy Archibald netted the goal for Fair Hall United.

At the same venue, Cane End Gunners will tackle Greggs F.C in the 3rd Quarter-final Knockout this afternoon at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related