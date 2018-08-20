TRAFFIC NOISE ACT

In response to the disregard for public safety exhibited by some omnibus operators here, the Traffic Department is seeking to clamp down on the use of loud music in vehicles.

Inspector Henry Providence of the Traffic Department gave the assurance during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Inspector Providence says the department will be forcefully enforcing the Noise Act with effect from tomorrow.

Inspector Providence said while breach of the Noise Act is a ticket-able offence, it is highly reliant on the discretion of the police officer.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related