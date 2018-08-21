CANNABIS CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE

The third in a series of community consultations which are being held to educate and solicit feedback on the legal framework for the establishment of a Medicinal Cannabis Industry here, will be held today.

The sessions are being hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Today’s meeting will be held at the South Rivers Learning Resource Centre, and another session will be held on Thursday August 23rd, at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre. Each meeting begins at 6:00 pm.

Consultations will also be held in other communities across the country. The Panel will consist of Dr. Jerrol Thompson, and a representative from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The Legal Framework for the establishment of a Medicinal Cannabis Industry here is comprised of three Draft Bills:

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill;

The Cannabis Cultivation (Amnesty) Bill 2018;

The Permitted Use of Cannabis for Religious Purposes Bill 2018

The Bills are expected to have their first reading when Parliament convenes on Thursday September 6th.







