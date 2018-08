A strong earthquake was felt here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon, at various locations across the country.

Reports indicate that the quake was felt as far as Sandy Bay on the windward side and Layou on the leeward side.

The earth tremor lasted at least three to five minutes at NBC’s Studios at Richmond Hill.

NBC will have more information on this as it comes to hand.







