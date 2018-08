Cane End Gunners defeated Greggs F.C 3-1 in the 3rd Quarter-final Knockout match of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field on Saturday.

Omar Thomas, Romando Browne, and Kenneth Douglas netted a goal each for Cane End Gunners.

The goal for Greggs F.C was scored by Romario Dennie.

This afternoon at 4:30, Pride and Joy will play against Marriaqua Future Stars in the last Quarter-final Knockout also at the Cane End Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related