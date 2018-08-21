NEW FOOTBALL PRESIDENT 1ST VISIT

Newly elected President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Marvin Fraser made his first visit as President to the Community of Sharpes where a two-week night Football Competition is taking place.

Fraser, who was elected last week at an Extra Ordinary General Council Meeting was accompanied by Devron Poyer General Secretary of the Football Federation here; General Secretary of the Avenues Football Club, Janielle Browne and CONCACAF and Caribbean Senior Manager, Howard McIntosh.

The Competition was organized by Maxford “BUG-SIE” Baptiste and sponsored by Dominic Sutherland of Hinds and Wilson Chartered Accountants under the theme “Emancipation Month Sports Challenge, End of Summer Classics”.

McIntosh said he was quite pleased with the initiative taken by Baptiste and Sutherland and indicated he would like an increase of events of that nature across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Competition began on Wednesday 8th August and is expected to climax on Saturday 25th August.

President Fraser also greeted a number of persons as he was congratulated and encouraged to do all he can and more to see football advancing and developing within this country.







