TRAFFIC AND LEGISLATION ON NOISE ACT

Motorists here have been warned that the Traffic Department of the local Police Force will be moving decisively to enforce the Noise Act, in a bid to crackdown on excessively loud music in vehicles.

The warning came from Police Inspector Henry Providence of the Traffic Department, during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio last night.

Inspector Providence said the Police had encountered some challenges in the past in prosecuting persons under the Noise, Act, because of problems in relation to interpretation of the law.

Inspector Providence said the Noise Act also allows the Police to deal with persons who disturb their neighbours with amplified music coming from their homes.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related