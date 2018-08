Keartons United and Sharpes 09 F.C played to a two all draw in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

The goals for Keartons United were scored by Kevin Creese and Alanzo Benjamin, while Gilmour Woods and Alanzo Howe netted the goals for Sharpes 09 F.C.

At the same venue this afternoon, Legends of Barrouallie will meet Sparta F.C at 4:30.







