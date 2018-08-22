BEQUIA BASKETBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

There were winnings for Titans, Golden Knights, Raptors, Rising Stars (1), and East Blazers in the VITA Malt 20th Anniversary Bequia Basketball Championships at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

In the Under-16, Titans defeat Rockets 51-34.

The leading scorer for Titans leading was Darrel Stay with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. For Rockets was A-ZIANO Joseph with 14 points, 2 rebounds 1 steal, and 1 block.

Golden Knights won from Young Wizards 45-31 also in the Under-16 Division.

Golden Knights leading scorer was Corsini Pollard with 24 points, 28 rebounds, 10 steals, and 1 block, while the top scorer for Young Wizards was Travis DaSilva with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Also in the Under-16, Titans defeated Hawks 43-28.

Titans leading scorer was Kody Williams with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal, and Hawks leading scorer was Shoah Lewis with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals.

Golden Knights squeezed past Dragons 51-45.

The Golden Knights leading scorer was Jayden Friday with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 8 steals. The top scorer for Dragons was Mckoy Hazell with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

In 1st Division matches, Raptors trounced Police United 88-54.

Raptors leading scorer: Kirstin Lampkin with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks, and Police United leading scorer was Nimoy LaBorde with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Rising Stars (1) powered past Police United 100-73.

Rising Stars (1) leading scorer was Jadley Bynoe with 37 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 9 steals, and 1 block, and Nimoy LaBorde led the way for Police United with 32 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

East Blazers edged past Rising Stars (1) 77-71.

East Blazers leading scorer: Elton Joseph with 22 points, 1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal, and Rising Stars (1) leading scorer was Nicholas Lewis with 36 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals.

The Championship will continue this evening at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

At 6:00, in the Under-16 Division, Hawks will take on Young Wizards, and at 8:30, Raptors will clash with Kings in the 1st Division.







