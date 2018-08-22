BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Defending champions, Sugar Reef Bequia United and Knights Trading De Aussies recorded victories over the weekend in the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Sugar Reef Bequia United beat Garfield Friendship United by 83 runs.

The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 214 for 6 off 20-overs; Rickford Walker 75, Cosmus Hackshaw 54, Jenson Ollivierre 34 not out; Garfield Sargeant 4 for 37.

Garfield Friendship United 131 for 9 off 20-overs; James Hoyte 28, Desberth Yorke 20; Glendell Gregg 4 for 28.

Knights Trading De Aussies gained a 6-wicket win over Port Elizabeth.

The scores: Port Elizabeth 118 for 8 off 20-overs; Olonzo Billingy 40, Shurman Billingy 24; Razime Browne 2 for 19, Shem Browne 2 for 22, ME-SHACK Williams 2 for 24.

Knights Trading De Aussies 119 for 4 off 10-overs; Oswald Soleyn 36, Marcus Castello 27 not out, Razime Browne 25; Ormond Billingy 2 for 33.

Saturday’s match between Bequia Venture Royal Challengers and De Defenders was abandoned because of rain. The points were shared between both teams.







