BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Wilran Joseph hat-trick and a single strike by Mozart Toney gave R & R Construction Transport and Works a 4-2 win over Corea’s Distribution Limited yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field. Donald Ferdinand netted both goals for Corea’s Distribution Limited.

Wilran Joseph of R & R Construction Transport and Works scored back-to-back hat-tricks since the Championship began in 2011.

However, earlier in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, System Three secured a 2-nil victory over Largo Height. The goals were scored by Chad Haynes and Joel Jack.

This afternoon at 3:00, Unlimited Strikers will square-off with Volcanoes in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division and at 4:30, Toni Combined Stores will tackle Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks in the Firms Division.

Both matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







