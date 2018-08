Pride and Joy defeated Marriaqua Future Stars 2-nil in the last Quarter-final Knockout match of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field yesterday.

The goals were scored by Marlon Scrubb and Alistair Williams.

At the same venue this afternoon, Downstreet United will meet Belmont in a League match at 4:30.







