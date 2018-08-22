MISS AZUCENA (AH-ZU-CENA) DEL CARMEN WILLIAMS better known as TEACHER HAYNES of Arnos Vale died on Tuesday August 7th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 25th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the St. John’s Anglican Church yard, Belair.

Transportation will be provided by the Van – HOPEY and will leave the St. John’s Anglican Church at Belair at 2:00 pm and the Van – LUCK leaves outside the Options Supermarket at 2:15 pm.







