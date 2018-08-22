NEMO ON QUAKE

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says there have been no reports of damage here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the earthquake which occurred yesterday, and a second tremor which was recorded this morning.

According to NEMO, this morning’s tremor occurred at 9:27, near the coast of Venezuela.

The quake registered 5.9 on the magnitude scale, with a depth of 80-kilometres.

The Seismic Research Centre at the UWI in Trinidad and Tobago said the earthquake occurred at latitude 10.60-North, Longtitude 62.87-West, or 41-kilometres ESE of Carupano Venezuela.

Yesterday’s earthquake measured seven, and occurred at about five-thirty in the evening.







