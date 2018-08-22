NLA TBPO WEEKEND OPENING FIXTURES

The opening round of matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon at 1:00, CDC/LOTTO will face Challengers, and at 3:00, Gomea Bombers will clash with Fairbairn United Spartans.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Sunset Strikers meet Clinchers, at 12:30 noon, Out-Ah Trouble will oppose Sion Hill Tallawahs, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, CGM Novice will play against Bank of SVG All Stars







