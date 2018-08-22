POLICE GRADUATION

More than one hundred students are expected to receive certificates this week, when the curtain comes down on the 2018 Summer Programme co-ordinated by the Police Force Band.

The programme will culminate this Friday August 24th with a graduation ceremony at the Old Montrose Police Station.

The Police Band Summer Programme was held under the theme, Empowering young individuals to be discipline through the art of music.

During the sessions, the students were taught to play various instruments such as; the clarinet, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, keyboard, bass and rhythm guitars, drums and pan.

Friday’s Ceremony is set to begin at 3:00pm







