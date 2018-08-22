STRONG EARTHQUAKE UPDATE

Vincentians were among others in the south-eastern Caribbean region who were jolted by a strong earthquake yesterday evening.

The tremor was felt at about five-thirty yesterday evening.

The University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8, and a depth of 73 kilometres, but the magnitude was later upgraded to 7.0 by the United States Geological Survey.

Preliminary data from the Centre indicated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 10.51 north and longitude: 62.76 west .

The centre of the earthquake was located at 55 kilometres east-southeast of Carúpano, Venezuela, 95 kilometres northeast of Maturín, Venezuela, and 131 kilometres southeast of Porlamar, Venezuela.

There have been no reports of damage from the quake so far in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but there have been reports of some damage to buildings in Trinidad and Tobago.

There have also been reports of the earthquake being felt in St. Lucia, Barbados and Guyana.







