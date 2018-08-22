SVG WCSS FORUM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the 21st World Congress of Soil Science (WCSS) held in Brazil from August 12th to 17th.

Expert on Soil Analysis and Instructor on Plant Protection and Quarantine, in the Ministry of Agriculture, Renrick Williams, attended the forum.

The event is hosted every four years by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS). It was the first time that SVG was sending a soil expert to the forum to discuss Vincentian soil.

Mr. Williams made a presentation titled “Soil Fertility Survey in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” during the Congress.

The WCSS is one of the most important meetings focusing on soil in the world with a history dating back to the 1920s. It aims to gather soil experts to discuss how to reach a balance between protection of biodiversity and sustainable land management for agricultural production.

This year, more than 3,000 delegates from the around the world attended the Forum.

Mr. Williams not only introduced the volcanic soil properties in SVG, but also demonstrated how soil analysis research has been proceeding here. He shared his expertise with many soil experts and researchers and reportedly received a warm response.







