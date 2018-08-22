UK BURSARIES

The Vincentian Diaspora in the UK has provided bursaries to some ninety less fortunate students here, to help them in tier preparations for the upcoming school year.

The bursaries were received by students and their parents last Friday August 17, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

Chairperson of the proceedings, Deputy Director of Foreign Policy and Research, Doris Charles, read a letter from this country’s High Commissioner in London, Cenio Lewis, in which he urged recipients to remember the donors who worked hard to earn their income from which they make their donations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sir Louis Straker, said his Ministry received EC $31, 500.00 from the UK Vincentian Diaspora.

He expressed gratitude to High Commissioner Lewis and Mrs. Charles for mobilizing the resources to send to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







