The fourth round of matches in the Regional Under-19 50-overs Cricket Championship will be played here today in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Windward Islands will meet Trinidad and Tobago at the Park Hill Playing Field.

At the Cumberland Playing Field, the Leeward Islands will oppose Guyana and at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Barbados will play against Canada.

Jamaica received the bye in this round.

Play is set to get underway at 9:30 this morning.







