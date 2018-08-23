BEQUIA DEVELOPMENTS

The Grenadines island of Bequia, one of the Caribbean’s most charming little islands is about to get a major new boutique hotel.

According to Caribbean News Now, the Liming, Bequia, a boutique by global hotel firm ICMI, is planning to make its debut on November 1st according to the property.

The property will include a total of nine villas and suites, with a mix of one, two, four and five-bedroom units.

Each hillside accommodation will feature panoramic views of the Grenadines. The property will additionally feature an on-site restaurant.

The Liming also includes The Gingerilly, a “Mansion House” that has already launched rentals.

It’s the first Caribbean property for ICMI, which was founded by the senior management of Scotland’s Inverlochy Castle Hotel.







