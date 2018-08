Sparta F.C defeated Mt. Grenan United 2-1 yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Sunalie Richards and Keno Matthews netted a goal each for Sparta F.C and Travis Dascent scored for Mt. Grenan United.

At 4:30 this afternoon, World X1 will meet Biabou F.C also at the Diamonds Playing Field.







