RODNEY SMALL MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE

Local Musicians Rodney Small and Hance John will be hosting a ceremony this evening at the Russell’s Cinema to mark the World Premier of the music video for their Soca Hit “Love Of Pan”.

The song was among the crowd favorites for Vincy Mas 2018.

Rodney Small said he thinks that this music video premiere is timely as it is a feel-good positive vibe which the nation so urgently needs currently with the spate of murders and violent crimes taking place.

Mr. Small said the premier of the Music Video begins at 7:00 this evening and it will be free for everyone.

He is encouraging members of the public to support the world premiere of the music video for their Soca Hit “Love Of Pan”, this evening.







