SVG TEAM AFNA AMERICAS NETBALL QUALIFIERS

A 15-member Netball delegation left here today for Barbados to take part in the AFNA Americas World Cup Netball Qualifiers for next year’s World Championship at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The delegation includes: Nicole Sandy-Stevenson captain, Anella Samuel, Skiddy Francis-Crick, Vasha Adams, Ruth-Ann Williams, Maxine James, Shanique De Shong, Shellisa Davis, Joseann Antoine, Mary-Ann Frederick, KAY-WANNA Charles, and Niomi Williams.

Doris McIntosh is the team’s manager, Moeth Gaymes coach, and O’ Neil Cockburn assistant coach.

The Championship will open tomorrow afternoon with the Opening Ceremony at 5:00, to be followed by the 1st match between host Barbados and Argentina at 8:00 in the evening.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1st match will be against Grenada on Saturday afternoon at 4:00.







