THOMPSON CANNABIS LICENSE

Director of Special Projects in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jerrol Thompson, said Article 20 of the Single Convention of 1961 sets clear guidelines for the licensing of marijuana farmers.

He made the point during NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which focused on opportunities for Medical Marijuana in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Thompson said while traditional farmers stand to benefit from the industry, the necessary guidelines must be put in place to maintain legality within the industry.

Dr. Thompson said the monies collected from licenses will be used to help bolster production in other crop industries.







