A national candle light vigil will be held here next month to provide prayers for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Working together to prevent suicide and other forms of violence is the theme under which a national candle light vigil will be held here next month by the SAY Enough is Enough Support Organization.

Founder of the organization Javelle Frank, said persons across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to light a candle on September 9th from their various locations, light a candle and pray for the nation of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.







