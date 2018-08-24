SOUTH CENTRAL HANDING OVER

A handing-over ceremony will be held today in the South Central Windward Constituency, as efforts continue to finalize a Disaster Plan for the constituency.

Parliamentary Representative for the Area, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar said residents of the constituency have been working assiduously on the Plan since May this year.

Minister Caesar said today’s ceremony will be held at the Square in Diamonds, from five in the afternoon.

Minister Caesar said today’s ceremony will also serve as a social gathering to bring together residents from the various villages in South Central Windward.

He said this would further facilitate the networking process to ensure that all residents in the constituency can work together, in the event of a natural disaster.







