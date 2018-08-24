TRAFFIC ISSUES

Motorists driving in rural areas across the country have been warned that the Traffic Department of the local Police Force will be on the look-out for persons who violate the Noise Act, by playing loud music in their vehicles.

The warning came from Inspector Henry Providence of the Traffic Department during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this week.

Inspector Providence said the Department will be dispatching officers in the various rural communities as it continues with efforts to enforce the Noise Act.

Inspector Providence also warned motorists that the Traffic Department could confiscate their audio equipment.







